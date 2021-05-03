Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $47.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.25 million and the lowest is $45.82 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.29. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,363. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.