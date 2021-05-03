Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.70. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,823. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

