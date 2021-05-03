Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $442.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.80 million and the highest is $452.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

