Zacks: Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce ($1.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.84). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $10,073,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.