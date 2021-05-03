Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 11,054,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117,309. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

