Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 11,054,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117,309. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit