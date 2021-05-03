Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Hold

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ATHA stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

