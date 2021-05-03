Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Hold

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores amid pandemic-led elevated at-home consumption. This was reflected in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. Moreover, the company is optimistic about its poultry markets in 2021. Further, management expects to see improved demand from food service customers. Also, Sanderson Farms' demand from export markets looks impressive. Apart from these, the company is investing toward strengthening overall capacity. However, elevated feed costs put pressure on the company’s performance in the quarter. Moreover, increased SG&A expenses are a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $168.39. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

