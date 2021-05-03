Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to “Buy”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

OCFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 42.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

