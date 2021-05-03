Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.14. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

