ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,519.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $23,519.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.82 or 0.00436693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00166346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00206815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,186,025 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

