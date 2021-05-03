Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $734,424.66 and $118,658.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00280059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.51 or 0.01189428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00736778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.41 or 1.00279467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

