ZIX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 582 call options.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZIX by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIXI traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 41,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

