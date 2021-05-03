ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

