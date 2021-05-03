ZKSwap Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $453.48 million and $39.00 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.01177184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00731151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.73 or 1.00725036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.