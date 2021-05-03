ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 24 Hours

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $516,559.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.60 or 0.01148411 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.08 or 0.00713788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.13 or 0.99912802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 4,146,954 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

