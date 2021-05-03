Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.14–0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

