-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

