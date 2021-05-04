-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.71.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Earnings History and Estimates for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

