-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Inotiv stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inotiv stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

