$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,874. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

