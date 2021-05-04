$0.31 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $485.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.