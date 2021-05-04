$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

