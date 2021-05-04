$0.54 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

