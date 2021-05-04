-$0.66 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.55). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 2,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,910. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

