$0.72 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.82. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

CMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. 323,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,611. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $71.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

