$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 762,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,393. eBay has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

