0xcert Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $54,348.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

