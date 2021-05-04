$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Chevron reported earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 8,683,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

