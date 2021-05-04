$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 598,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit