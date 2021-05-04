$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 598,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

