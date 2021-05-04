$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

ALK traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $6,476,419. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

