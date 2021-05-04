$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,341. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

