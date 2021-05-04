$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,341. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit