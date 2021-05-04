$113.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $113.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.64 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $478.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,971. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

