1,171 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.54. 18,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

