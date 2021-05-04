13,378 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.