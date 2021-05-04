13,378 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Comments


