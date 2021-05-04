1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

