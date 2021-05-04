$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ABG traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $222.36.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

