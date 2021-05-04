$2.42 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,633,047. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $23,147,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 308,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

