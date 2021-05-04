$203.53 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report sales of $203.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.70 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $810.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.75 million to $831.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $838.06 million, with estimates ranging from $770.71 million to $988.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.