2,559 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

