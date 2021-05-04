259,797 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,870,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $22,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

