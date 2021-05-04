$261.90 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $261.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.80 million and the highest is $264.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $282.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 77,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

