280 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,608.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,564.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

