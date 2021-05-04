$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $132.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $189.54 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

