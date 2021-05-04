301 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.