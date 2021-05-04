$320.74 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $320.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,933. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

