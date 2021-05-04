360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 100,000 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider Tony Pitt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$93,900.00 ($67,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. 360 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

