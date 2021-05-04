3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £150.96 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($16.65) on Tuesday. 3i Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.31 ($9.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.05.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

