5,219 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of -577.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

