5,458 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

