$663.68 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $663.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. 11,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.48. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $334.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

