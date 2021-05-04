$670.47 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $670.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.20 million to $692.70 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 3,349,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

